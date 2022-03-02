PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $43.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PubMatic traded as low as $23.26 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 53,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,141,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other PubMatic news, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $270,706.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,244 shares of company stock worth $4,775,328. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.76.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

