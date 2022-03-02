Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $53.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s current price.

LUNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Shares of LUNG opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,212,020. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1,071.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

