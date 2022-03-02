PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $49.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 7,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

