Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at Bank of America

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Bank of America from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 30.45% from the company’s current price.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

PRPL stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 139,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,054. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.02 million, a PE ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.55. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $40.50.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 439,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

