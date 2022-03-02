PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives $127.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.31.

PVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

NYSE PVH traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, reaching $94.10. 1,588,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,913. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.60. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.15%.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PVH by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

