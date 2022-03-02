Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

PYXS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 1,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

In other news, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.