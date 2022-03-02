Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Service Properties Trust Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,236,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,360,000 after buying an additional 636,399 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

