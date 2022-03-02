Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.49. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.34 EPS.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.02.

LMT stock opened at $456.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.51. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $458.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.