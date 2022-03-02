Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Cut by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NYSE:RRC opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 499.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

