Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut by Analyst

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skillz in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKLZ. reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Skillz has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.