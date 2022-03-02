Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Cut by Analyst

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skillz in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKLZ. reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skillz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Skillz has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skillz by 12.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.