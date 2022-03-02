Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Decreased by Analyst

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rent-A-Center in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $27.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

