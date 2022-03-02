Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($1.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.67) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

KOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ KOD opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $137.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,182,000 after buying an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 133,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $7,577,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

