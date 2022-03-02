Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) to post $132.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.76 million. Q2 reported sales of $116.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $578.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.21 million to $580.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $687.31 million, with estimates ranging from $684.84 million to $690.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Q2 by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Q2 by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 229,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,108. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.48.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

