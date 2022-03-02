Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Nerdwallet Inc Raised by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nerdwallet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nerdwallet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.07.

Shares of NRDS opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

