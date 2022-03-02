QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 5.4% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,536,665. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.97. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

