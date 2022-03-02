Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Lowered to $50.00

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Quanterix stock opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.85. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 44.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $47,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,047 shares of company stock worth $396,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

