Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.90 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

QUISF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.62. 9,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,634. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.