Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Qurate Retail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 243.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.