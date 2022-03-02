Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.48 million.

RXT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. 859,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,832. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rackspace Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

