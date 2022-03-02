RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,104% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

Several equities analysts have commented on RADA shares. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.94. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.