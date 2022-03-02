RADA Electronic Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,004 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,104% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.
Several equities analysts have commented on RADA shares. StockNews.com cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.
NASDAQ RADA opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.94. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,077,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,107,000 after buying an additional 126,216 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,004,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.
