Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

RDWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

RDWR opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Radware by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Radware by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Radware by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

