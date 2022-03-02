RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $34.29 million and $746,333.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.98 or 0.06749441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,594.58 or 1.00286529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002733 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

