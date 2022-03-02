Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.52 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $77.77 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.02 or 0.00006914 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00041679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.48 or 0.06698076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,863.62 or 1.00291326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 25,718,433 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

