Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

RPID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

