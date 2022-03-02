Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report $154.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.90 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $117.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $687.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.10 million to $690.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $829.58 million, with estimates ranging from $766.85 million to $852.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after acquiring an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 186,816 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

