Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.37 Million

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) to report $98.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.95 million to $100.80 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $98.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $400.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.13 million to $410.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $409.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.04 million to $425.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

RTLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

