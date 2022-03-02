Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 342,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTLR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.02. 12,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,760. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.63. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.