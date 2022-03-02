Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Rattler Midstream has a payout ratio of 83.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Rattler Midstream to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.2%.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.63. Rattler Midstream has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $14.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

