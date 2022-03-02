RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAVE. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

