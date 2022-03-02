Raymond James Boosts Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$6.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRLFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $5.30 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

