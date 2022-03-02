Raymond James Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $279.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $294.00 to $279.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

NYSE AMT opened at $228.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.81 and a 200 day moving average of $269.30. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

