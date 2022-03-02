Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of TECK opened at $36.90 on Monday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

