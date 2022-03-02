Raymond James Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$9.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC cut Advantage Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.32.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$7.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.55. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

