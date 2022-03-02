Raymond James Reiterates “C$5.00” Price Target for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) received a C$5.00 price objective from Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
OSK stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,087. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.33.
About Osisko Mining (Get Rating)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
