Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 624,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RETA. Barclays reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

