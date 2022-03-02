RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. RED has a total market cap of $424,494.91 and $30,251.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.39 or 0.00252097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013537 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001336 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001593 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

