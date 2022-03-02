REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.
RGNX stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 50,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
