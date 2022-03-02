REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Announces Earnings Results

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 228.08%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

RGNX stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 50,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,888. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.01. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

