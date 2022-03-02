REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.39 EPS

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39, Briefing.com reports. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RGNX stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 50,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,888. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $214,884,000 after acquiring an additional 209,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

