Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 38,800 Shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,524,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $5,460,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBMD stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

About Howard Bancorp (Get Rating)

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.