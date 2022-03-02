Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 55,721 Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,721 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHLB. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,129 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $6,449,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 144,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

