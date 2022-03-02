Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 65.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 91,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 21.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ PVBC opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72. Provident Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $20.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

