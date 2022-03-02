Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,843,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,574,000 after buying an additional 157,936 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,387,000 after buying an additional 228,135 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,703,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,176,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,018,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,105,000 after buying an additional 45,661 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.