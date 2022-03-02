Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 37,347 Shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,347 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Bank were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the last quarter.

FRBA opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Bank has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. First Bank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

