Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ACNB were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ACNB during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACNB in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ACNB opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.08.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In related news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,253 shares of company stock valued at $40,238. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

