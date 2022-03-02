renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 15.5% Over Last Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $406,459.84 and $54.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.97 or 0.06708061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,749.68 or 0.99924661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.