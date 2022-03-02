Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $27.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 50.75%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

