Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jack in the Box Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

