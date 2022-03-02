Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Quaker Chemical Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.95 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $174.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $174.14 and a 1 year high of $289.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

