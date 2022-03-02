Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the year.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Shares of CCOI opened at $62.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.20. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 322.33%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

