Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.
