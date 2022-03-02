Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

